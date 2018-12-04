Financial Analysis: Nortech Systems (NSYS) versus Orbit International (ORBT)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nortech Systems and Orbit International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nortech Systems does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and Orbit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.12 -$2.44 million N/A N/A Orbit International $20.85 million 1.15 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Orbit International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nortech Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -1.90% 1.00% 0.37% Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13%

Summary

Orbit International beats Nortech Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

