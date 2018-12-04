Financial Comparison: AngloGold Ashanti (AU) versus Rare Element Resource (REEMF)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Rare Element Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Rare Element Resource N/A -44.49% -23.19%

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resource has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rare Element Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Rare Element Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 0.92 -$191.00 million $0.06 169.83 Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Rare Element Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Rare Element Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Rare Element Resource does not pay a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Rare Element Resource on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Rare Element Resource

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.