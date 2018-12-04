Financial Review: Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) vs. Baxter International (BAX)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hypertension Diagnostics does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 2 3 11 0 2.56

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $74.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Baxter International 10.90% 17.67% 9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.49 $717.00 million $2.48 27.90

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

Baxter International beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. The company also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

