Financial Review: Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) versus iFresh (IFMK)

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 80.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iFresh and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 2 10 7 0 2.26

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus price target of $27.28, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than iFresh.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iFresh and Sprouts Farmers Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $126.88 million 0.14 -$790,000.00 ($0.06) -18.17 Sprouts Farmers Market $4.66 billion 0.69 $158.44 million $1.01 24.87

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iFresh has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh -5.09% -170.17% -13.40% Sprouts Farmers Market 3.65% 25.85% 9.97%

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats iFresh on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses facilities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items. As of October 25, 2018, it operated 315 stores in 19 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

