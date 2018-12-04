Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Update

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,962,171 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 59,984,918 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,917,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $30.33.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

