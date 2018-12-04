Financial Survey: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) and CHF Solutions (CHFS)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and CHF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 9.23 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -1.71 CHF Solutions $3.55 million 1.67 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.02

CHF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -408.41% -638.26% -279.24% CHF Solutions -459.89% -169.26% -143.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and CHF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. CHF Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 292.86%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats CHF Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

