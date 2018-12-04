First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $429.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $488.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $401.89 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.76 per share, for a total transaction of $42,249.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 309 shares of company stock valued at $130,538 and sold 15,161 shares valued at $6,522,257. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.