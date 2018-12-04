First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.76 Million

Analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $151.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $154.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $138.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $572.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $577.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $644.03 million, with estimates ranging from $621.50 million to $658.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

FIBK traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 304,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,509. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 55.72%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $128,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $501,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

