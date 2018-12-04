First Trust Advisors LP Buys 49,751 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,352,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 406,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 383,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE:AMH opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 991,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at $340,436,559.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 217,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,975,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,598,479 shares of company stock worth $52,828,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

