First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.92 Million Position in Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Ameresco worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 146,253 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 984,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 114,297 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 632,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $88,090.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,016 shares of company stock worth $442,806. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.92 Million Position in Ameresco Inc (AMRC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-1-92-million-position-in-ameresco-inc-amrc.html.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.