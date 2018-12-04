First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.98 Million Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Oritani Financial worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oritani Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 294,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

ORIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oritani Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ORIT stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Oritani Financial Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

