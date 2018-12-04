First United Bank Trust Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 287.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 11,356.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

