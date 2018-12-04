First Washington CORP Invests $136,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stock

First Washington CORP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Washington CORP Invests $136,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/first-washington-corp-invests-136000-in-ishares-u-s-aerospace-defense-etf-ita-stock.html.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.