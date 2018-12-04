FirstService Corp (FSV) Director Sells C$150,000.00 in Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Frederick Reichheld sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Frederick Reichheld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Frederick Reichheld sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$148,000.00.

TSE FSV opened at C$102.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.81. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$78.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

