Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

