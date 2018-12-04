FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Receives $57.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,915. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.09.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,912 shares of company stock worth $2,787,277. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

