Floor & Decor (FND) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $63,810,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 269.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,388,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,131 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $39,148,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,506.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,225 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $28,751,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

