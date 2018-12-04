Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,828 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $257,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

