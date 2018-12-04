Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203,049 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $270,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $101,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $168,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $220,000.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

