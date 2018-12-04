Fmr LLC Sells 492,580 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492,580 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $259,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

