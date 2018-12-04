Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,000 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $15,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FOR stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.56 and a quick ratio of 16.56. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/forestar-group-inc-for-ceo-daniel-c-bartok-purchases-1000-shares.html.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.