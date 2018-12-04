Francesca’s (FRAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Francesca’s has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.03) – $0.02 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.15-0.25 EPS.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Francesca’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Francesca’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. Francesca’s has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

In related news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martyn R. Redgrave bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Francesca’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

