Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $134,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,653,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,219 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,054,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,329 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 995,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 872,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/franklin-resources-inc-lowers-stake-in-ishares-msci-eurozone-etf-ezu.html.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.