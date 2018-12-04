Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 51,600 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.35% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $122,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 206,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of THG opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

