Freicoin (FRC) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $128,978.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000673 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001720 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,704,101 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.