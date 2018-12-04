Frontier Developments (FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDEV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 10th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

FDEV traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 868 ($11.34). The stock had a trading volume of 70,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £52,250 ($68,273.88). Also, insider James Mitchell sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £43,630.92 ($57,011.52). Insiders purchased a total of 65,349 shares of company stock worth $73,903,654 in the last quarter.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

