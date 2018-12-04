FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 262754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

FTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTD. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 137,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,061 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FTD Companies (FTD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.96” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ftd-companies-ftd-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-96.html.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.