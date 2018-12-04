FTS International (FTSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 9307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTSI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FTS International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FTS International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get FTS International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.72.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.24 million. FTS International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth $9,256,000. Feinberg Stephen increased its position in shares of FTS International by 144.0% in the second quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 927,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 547,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 61.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 494,262 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 2,321,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 430,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 379,696 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FTS International (FTSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/fts-international-ftsi-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-8-75.html.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.