Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,250 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

