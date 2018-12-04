FuturoCoin (FTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuturoCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $199,094.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuturoCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00153151 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, Coindeal and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001155 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000912 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00002512 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000900 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000410 BTC.

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FuturoCoin (FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuturoCoin’s official website is futurocoin.com.

FuturoCoin Coin Trading

FuturoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, Coinbe and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

