Gagnon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Gagnon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,072 shares during the period. WPX Energy makes up about 3.3% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 321.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 2.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

