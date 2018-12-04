Gagnon Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 184,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 562,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $2,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

