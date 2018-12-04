Gagnon Securities LLC Has $17.72 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,060 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 4.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.89% of The Ensign Group worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,875,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,378. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

