Gainer Tops 1-Day Volume of $62.00 (GNR)

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Gainer has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Gainer has a total market capitalization of $337,867.00 and $62.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gainer coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018733 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006532 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006128 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

GNR uses the hashing algorithm. Gainer’s total supply is 12,709,358 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,333 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin. The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Gainer

Gainer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gainer using one of the exchanges listed above.

