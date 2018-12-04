GAM Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $205,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

