GAM Holding AG Has $2.61 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HP were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $4,044,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

