GAM Holding AG Purchases 1,061 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after buying an additional 5,748,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after buying an additional 5,714,419 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,420,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

