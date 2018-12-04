GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Nevsun Resources (NSU)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.24% of Nevsun Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 2,628.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,812 shares during the last quarter.

NSU stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter.

NSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nevsun Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevsun Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

