GameStop (GME) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GameStop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

GameStop stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

