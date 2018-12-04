GameUnits Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One GameUnits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameUnits has a market capitalization of $121,997.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits (UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

