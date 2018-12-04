GAP (GPS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/28/2018 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – GAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – GAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/1/2018 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – GAP is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/11/2018 – GAP was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gap Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.68.

Get Gap Inc alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 34.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 142,335 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 267,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 457,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 276,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 800,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.