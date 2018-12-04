General Electric (GE) Receives News Impact Rating of 1.40

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

