Genesco (GCO) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

Pivotal Research set a $52.00 price target on Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We believe that all three of these boxes either have been or are being checked, and, as such, we’re modeling 3Q and FY19 above consensus and the midpoint of GCO’s guidance. However, we’re also a little concerned that Vans has slowed since GCO last reported, which is why we’re not modeling FY19 at the high end of the company’s range.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. Genesco has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $653.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $241,000.

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

