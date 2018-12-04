Genesco (GCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.78.

NYSE:GCO opened at $43.71 on Monday. Genesco has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $653.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.