Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 256,035 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 256,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $20,213,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 202,134 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $15,865,497.66.

On Monday, November 26th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,675 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $2,947,059.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 250,392 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $18,932,139.12.

On Friday, November 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 87,395 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $6,698,826.75.

On Friday, November 9th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 169,344 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $13,972,573.44.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 204,300 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $16,207,119.00.

NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.39. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

