Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after acquiring an additional 312,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $345.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.61 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

