Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,425,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Amgen by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,799,000 after purchasing an additional 510,281 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 54.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 380,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 404.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,333,000 after purchasing an additional 366,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,690 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Amgen stock opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-sells-643-shares-of-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.