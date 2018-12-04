GIGA Trading Down 48.2% This Week (XG)

GIGA (CURRENCY:XG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, GIGA has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. GIGA has a market cap of $0.00 and $52.00 worth of GIGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GIGA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.02149931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00499438 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00022098 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007616 BTC.

GIGA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XG Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2014. GIGA’s total supply is 233,438,843 coins. GIGA’s official Twitter account is @GIGAblockchain. GIGA’s official website is www.giga.im.

GIGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GIGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GIGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GIGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

