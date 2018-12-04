GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 360,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,068,000 after buying an additional 1,216,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,916,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after buying an additional 633,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after buying an additional 597,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

