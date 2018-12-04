GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Shares Gap Down to $38.61

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $38.61. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 273745 shares trading hands.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 250.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

